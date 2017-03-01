Bridging the Justice Gap

All startup founders hope their business will fill a demand—that their big idea quickly finds its place in the market and can solve a problem. For the founders of Paladin , a digital platform that matches qualified lawyers with pro bono cases, the demand for its service came faster, and with higher stakes, than the company might have imagined.

When Kristen Sonday and Felicity Conrad launched Paladin this January, they knew the legal and political landscapes were in transition. What they didn’t know was that within weeks of its launch, the Trump administration would issue a travel ban that would cause an immediate and nearly unprecedented demand for pro bono legal counsel from affected—and often detained—travelers.

In those early weeks, Paladin’s enrollment grew from 50 members to more than 1,500, drawing lawyers from top firms, universities and corporations, including Etsy and NYU School of Law. Hundreds of volunteer lawyers flocked to airports, working tirelessly while sitting on terminal floors to help free detainees. Paladin was suddenly on the front lines of a happening that was making global headlines, and the fledgling service was put to the test.

“It’s a bit weird,” Conrad admits, “because while you definitely want early momentum with a startup, you don’t necessarily want to be right on something like this—on huge numbers of lawyers feeling they have to come forward to help thousands of people literally overnight. In pro bono work, that sort of sudden, increased need isn’t a good thing. But Kristen and I are thrilled that Paladin can bridge the gap between people who need lawyers and the lawyers who can help them.”

Meeting a Critical Need

Long before the travel ban was issued, the need for pro bono legal representation was already urgent. The U.S. has 1.3 million lawyers, and the American Bar Association (ABA) recommends that each aspire to 50 hours of pro bono work annually. However, many firms do not have in-house pro bono coordinators. As a result of a combination of factors, 80 percent of those in need of free legal help never receive it, according to the ABA. Paladin aims to rectify that by helping lawyers who are looking for these types of cases.

A trained and practicing lawyer herself, Felicity Conrad experienced the impact and importance of pro bono work up close. While working at a major New York law firm, Conrad represented a Colombian man and his family who had fled to the United States after an assassination attempt, but faced deportation over an expired visa. Conrad won them asylum.

“It changed the course of their lives,” says Conrad, a graduate of the NYU School of Law who had previously worked on issues related to genocide and war crimes at the UN. “Afterwards they took us out to McDonald’s to celebrate—it was what they could afford—and it was one of those rare, sweet, profound experiences in life. It got me excited about the fact that even as a private-sector lawyer I could have such an impact. And it got me thinking: Why isn’t everyone doing pro bono, and how do we make that possible?”