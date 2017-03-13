The Robot That Can Fold Your Laundry In Less Than Three Minutes

Gal Rozov has a simple but beautiful dream. He wants to free us from the tyranny of that most monotonous of household chores: folding clothes.

“My wife always claims I’m one of the worst laundry folders in the world, and she’s right. I hate it. It’s tedious,” says Rozov. “We have a washer, dryer, vacuum cleaners, dishwasher. So where is the laundry folder? Why don’t we have it already?”

He isn’t alone in his frustration: According to a recent survey by Braun Research on behalf of Whirlpool, 46% of homeowners long for an appliance that can fold their clothes.

A self-proclaimed “technology freak,” Rozov set out to build a gadget of his own. “I couldn’t resist at least exploring the opportunity to see if it could be done,” the father of three says.

In 2010, he quit his job as a software developer and product manager in Israel to spend two years working with researchers on how build his bot. In 2012, he moved to the U.S. to work with a robotic team in Silicon Valley, where he founded FoldiMate. By 2013, he had a patented technology for folding laundry robotically. And by 2016, after an initial round of investment from family and friends, Rozov was finally able to produce a rough prototype that shares a name with the company itself.

Marketed as a “folding friend,” Rozov’s machine folds, softens, and even infuses fragrance into dry clothing. The user clips a garment to FoldiMate’s feeder, at which point the item is scented and dewrinkled (both optional), folded, and neatly placed on a pile. It’s the size of a European washer and requires approximately two and a half minutes to fold an average laundry load of 25 pieces of clothing.

“You can go through your entire laundry load within minutes,” says Rozov. “It will save you 50% of the time it usually takes.”