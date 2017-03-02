Five Hidden Ways To Find Out If You’ll Hate Working Somewhere

The first thing I noticed when the elevator doors swept open was that half the lights were out. Two rows of cubicles stretched from one wall to the other, all empty. On a desk to my left sat a lone telephone, its cord a hopeless tangle of black ramen noodles, and to the right was my new office, the door ajar. It was my first day.

“Oh shit,” I thought. “I’ve made a horrible mistake. This place is about to go under, and I’m going to hate working here every single day until it does.”

Actually, I wound up really liking working there and was never laid off. But I did jump into the job hastily. I’d interviewed with the hiring manager over coffee, so I hadn’t seen the company’s offices. Since the website I’d be working on was a tiny B2B outlet, there weren’t any Glassdoor reviews I could have read anyway. I was also pretty eager to leave my current role, so it didn’t take much for me to accept an offer when I got it.

I lucked out. We moved offices after a few months–the original space had once housed print magazines that had gone digital–and the culture turned out to be a great match. Both of my managers during my time there trusted me to do my own thing, more or less set my own hours, and make significant choices, just as long as we hit our goals. Despite having very few colleagues, I learned a lot and enjoyed the work.

But even had I been more diligent, the typical research methods may not have told me whether the culture would be a fit. So I spoke to some experts to find out other ways to suss that out besides the usual advice to read review sites and ask former employees on LinkedIn. Here’s what they said.

At tech companies and startups especially, work cultures tend to be, shall we say, very clearly defined. That’s often by design. But Laszlo Bock, who until last year was Google’s longstanding and influential HR chief, suggests being “wary of the fine line between pride in a culture and arrogance about it.”

Humility and a little doubt . . . are signs of a healthy culture.

“My own bias,” he says, is to “seek out organizations where they are both confident in their culture but open to the possibility that they have more to learn and could be wrong.” Humility and a little doubt, in other words, are signs of a healthy culture.