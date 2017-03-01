This Crazy New Technology Transforms Movies Into Video Games

If you’ve played a recent Forza or Gran Turismo video game, you already know: These virtual cars are almost indistinguishable from their real life counterparts, with all the curves and light reflections that make them look like they’ve driven straight out of a car commercial and into the game. But unlike films made by companies like Pixar, these game cars aren’t rendered over the course of months. They render 60 times every second.

Now Epic Games–a company known for making the Unreal Engine which powers many big budget video game on the market–and VFX studio The Mill are showing just how far the realtime rendering of photorealistic graphics can go. In their new short called The Human Race, you can actually choose the car you want to star in a short Chevy commercial, then watch as it instantly appears within the video.

The end product is basically a choose-your-own-adventure The Fast & The Furious short. And technology like this is about to change the way movies, games, and everything in between are made forever.

“We created a virtual production toolkit to visualize what you see in the film–a virtual car,” says Boo Wong, global director of emerging technology at The Mill. “But that can be extended to any character, prop, etc. From a visual effects point of view, that’s super exciting.”

That’s right! Many cars you see in car commercials are fake!

To film the demo, the Mill used a pseudo-car called the Blackbird. The Blackbird is basically a physical placeholder for a CGI car that will be added in post-production. (That’s right! Many cars you see in car commercials are fake!) This vehicle is like a dune buggy, fit with visually trackable markers and filled with 4K RED cameras that shoot outward. Usually, the Mill’s team shoots a commercial with the Blackbird because they need to film the spot before a car’s final design is ready–or because the car is so secretive they don’t want to publicize it. But the ensuing post-production, in which the CGI car is added to real footage, takes months. Single frames can take hours, even days, to render.

Enter Epic, on the software end. Its new technology is called Project Raven. An extension of its Unreal Engine 4 used in video games, Raven has been customized to support augmented reality applications–in fact, the platform is built to support systems like Google’s Project Tango.

With Project Raven connected to the Blackbird, visual insanity ensues. The Unreal Engine gets all this real-time information from the real environment simultaneously. Footage from those 4K cameras onboard the Blackbird is mapped onto the curves of the CGI car, rendering a super-realistic reflective shell on its surface. Software analyzes this footage, too, spots the sun, and infers where its position must be in the sky, creating a realistic lighting system.