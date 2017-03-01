Four Words And Phrases To Avoid When You’re Trying To Sound Confident

Like it or not, everybody is selling something. Job seekers, employees, and entrepreneurs all need to pitch themselves to somebody. For whatever else they are, social platforms are undeniably powerful self-promotion tools. Personal branding may come with certain pitfalls , but it’s also something of an imperative.

Superlatives are like paper currency: Issue too many and the value falls.

The result? Widespread fluency in the language of exaggeration. It’s one thing to pitch yourself honestly and authentically, but it’s another (much easier) thing to overdo it. By trying to project competence and self-confidence, we leave listeners unconvinced or turned off instead.

Getting it right doesn’t always require scrapping your whole strategy, though. It just means scrapping some of the words and phrases that are most likely to trip you up–like these four.

Send the word “awesome” into retirement. Rarely is it used to mean something that inspires admiration, respect, or fear–its dictionary definition. (And by the way, your brain can tell the difference; the experience of awe is cognitively and neurologically distinct from pleasure or excitement.) Instead, “awesome” is often a catchall term for a thought that’s poorly defined. Next time a client agrees to go to lunch with you, instead of saying “awesome,” try the more specific, “Lunch? Sure. I’ll look forward to chatting,” or even just, “Sounds great.”

It’s also too easy to call something the “best”–have you really had a chance to test all other options before concluding that this particular thing or person surpasses them? It’s not that your listeners will be taking you literally at every turn; it’s clear that whatever you’re calling “the best idea” is just an expression. But using that expression is imprecise and projects a subtle overconfidence that can come back to bite you.

For similar reasons, try to avoid calling too many things “unique”–another superlative that’s hard to prove. (By the way, “most unique” is a grammatical abomination.) Don’t even think of saying in a job interview, “I bring a unique set of skills,” because first of all, that’s for them to judge, and second, you’re inviting the recruiter or hiring manager to compare your skill set against every other candidate’s and conclude not just that it’s sufficient for the job, but actually exceeds everybody else’s. Always err on the side of offering clarity and specifics.