In Bid To Spur Growth of VR Market, Oculus Drops Price of Rift By $200

The consumer VR industry is currently in a bit of a chicken-and-egg loop, with most hardware makers seeing modest sales, in part because there’s not enough great VR content available—which of course is due to the fact that many developers are wary of building content for platforms that aren’t yet fully mainstream. Still, the market for VR hardware is expected to hit $3.6 billion this year, and $37.7 billion for hardware and software by 2020.

One stumbling block for wider adoption is the price of hardware. In an interview Monday in San Francisco at the Game Developers Conference, Oculus vice president of content Jason Rubin told Fast Company that most people who have gone through demos of the Oculus Rift report they would buy one of the high-end VR systems, and then didn’t–largely because of its $599 base price, not to mention the additional $199 cost of the essential Rift Touch controllers.

HTC, maker of the $799 Vive, the Rift’s closest competitor, clearly senses that price is an issue. Just this week, the company introduced a new financing program that allows would-be buyers to get a Vive now and pay it off over six, 12, or 24 months.

Oculus, owned by Facebook, is going another direction. Today, the company is announcing that it is lowering the price of a Rift bundle–including a set of Touch controllers–to $598, fully 25% less than the base Vive, or 33% less than a Vive with that system’s new $99 integrated headphones.

Oculus Rift

Of course, although a Rift with Touch controllers features positional tracking, it is not as substantial as the Vive’s room-scale tracking. To get that on the Rift requires an additional sensor, which costs $99 more.

Still, Oculus is surely right in saying that a Rift bundle for $598–just $100 more than the $499 it costs for a fully-featured Sony PlayStation VR–is a very big deal, one that is likely to result in many more people buying the system, especially as the number of different titles for Rift increases. There are now more than 100 titles optimized for the Touch, and hundreds more for the base Rift system, Rubin said.