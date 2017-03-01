The Art Of Manipulating Algorithms

The phrase “fake news,” which rose so quickly to prominence in November and co-opted so seamlessly by Trump in the new year, was hotly debated by journalists, designers, and Mark Zuckerberg alike. It introduced many Americans to the fact that algorithms are already our silent partners. They shape us–our views, our finances, our friendships, our purchases, and even our laws. The kicker? There seems to be nothing we can really do, aside from lobbying technology companies for more transparency or becoming digital ascetics. To borrow a phrase, join or die.

J. Nathan Matias, a PhD candidate at the MIT Media Lab’s Center for Civic Media, studies safety and fairness in online communities. He has argued that testing how online products and platforms affect us–and how they affect civil liberties and the common good in general–isn’t just necessary, but an obligation. It’s no different than the testing we demand on our food, cars, and medicines.

Humans, collectively, can influence the way algorithms behave.

Matias is the creator of CivilServant, a software that lets online platforms do A/B testing on different approaches to moderation. Say you’re a moderator on a social media platform and want to see if posting rules above the comments section will change how many people actually follow them. With CivilServant, you can set up a test and compare how well it works. It’s a systematic way to test solutions to what Matias describes as an age-old question of governance: How do you defend freedom of speech but also stop the spread of straight-up lies?

As the country debated fake news this winter, Matias set up a test of an entirely new kind of approach, one powered by humans acting in unison to influence a powerful algorithm. “It may be the first time, as far as I can tell, that anyone’s done a field experiment out in the wild, a systematic effort, to influence the behavior of an algorithmic system for the common good,” he tells Co.Design about the study, the results of which he published this month on Medium.

To test the idea, he turned–like so many others searching for a glimpse into the soul of the internet–to its front page: Reddit.

Working with moderators, Matias set up an experiment with r/worldnews, where some 15.5 million users read and discuss the news on any given day. Reddit uses both human moderators and a ranking algorithm to promote news stories–the perfect place to test a new approach that relies on both. “We couldn’t control the AI system,” he explains. “We don’t run Reddit. We couldn’t control the code of Reddit’s algorithms. But we still wanted to influence how that system works, without restricting human agency and human liberty.”