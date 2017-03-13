Why Isn’t Wind As Sexy As Solar?

When employees begin to move into Apple Park, Apple’s new 175-acre campus in Cupertino, California, next month, they’ll be walking into one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. The park will be powered by 100% renewable energy; a 17-megawatt rooftop solar installation is its crowning jewel.

The Innovation Gulf But if wind has such enormous potential to grow the share of renewable energy in the U.S., why is it often relegated to the sidelines in discussions around renewable energy and innovation? Since solar panels began to gain momentum in the 1970s and ’80s, “solar was looked at much more like an R&D technology,” Comello says. It was seen as exciting and alternative; in 1979, President Jimmy Carter installed 32 solar panels on the roof of the White House to symbolize how the U.S. could begin to move away from its “crippling dependence” on oil (Ronald Reagan subsequently removed the panels). Wind was seen as less revolutionary: It mimics traditional energy sources in the way it’s generated in large quantities at a remove from society, rather than in the midst of it. The perception of solar as a more cutting-edge R&D project persists today: In 2014, the Energy Department funneled over $53 million into 40 research projects run through universities and laboratories tackling how to innovate to lower the cost of solar; its SunShot incubator program seeded $14 million to 20 small businesses taking on the same issue. A paper by Daniel Kammen of the University of California, Berkeley maintains that the R&D dollars toward supporting innovation are a necessary component in keeping U.S. solar competitive with foreign markets, and with conventional energy sources. In contrast to solar panels, which dot rooftops in cities from San Francisco to Chicago, wind capacity is limited to farms in the Plains states and underpopulated areas around the country. While there has been some innovation in turbine technology–engineers are constantly producing more efficient and higher-capacity machines–most of the developments have revolved around making the already huge turbines even bigger. “The higher up you go, the stronger the wind,” Barteau says. It almost goes without saying that rooftop wind is not an option. Barteau, a few years back, was looking into a British company manufacturing small turbines that could be hung from the eaves of a house. “On a good day,” he says, “you might generate enough energy to power a hair dryer.” So in contrast to solar panels, which, in addition to utility-scale farms in sun-drenched states, dot rooftops in cities from San Francisco to Chicago, wind capacity is limited to farms in the Plains states and underpopulated areas around the country. Turbines, for the most part, are isolated from the communities they serve; unlike solar, they don’t scale to the residential level. There is no way, as a result, for a tech company to actively work to deliver residential wind in the way that Google has done for rooftop solar. In 2015, Google funneled $300 million into the company SolarCity, which rents out rooftop space from homeowners on which to install their solar panels, for a partnership called Project Sunroof, whose goal is to add around 25,000 new solar households and 500 MW of new capacity. Though wind power’s intransigence has largely left it out of the innovation conversation, that doesn’t mean that these same tech companies are ignoring it. Recognizing both the economic feasibility and generating potential of wind, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are buying five times more wind than solar in order to hit ambitious renewable targets. Google, for instance, which aims to hit 100% renewable this year, has signed 2,548 MW of wind contracts versus 141 MW of solar contracts. Though corporate participation in renewable energy contracts is still relatively new, interest is growing. “As more businesses come under pressure from their customers, investors, or government regulators to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and help rein in global warming, they will be looking for low-carbon energy that can compete with the price of coal and natural gas,” the Guardian reported. Though Trump has criticized regulations that pressure businesses to address climate change, it’s unlikely to affect companies’ policies. Microsoft recently announced a 178 MW wind energy contract, the largest corporate contract to date. Brian Janous, Microsoft’s director of energy strategy told the Guardian: “Certainly, there are many policy questions yet to be answered, but I don’t see the U.S. election having a significant impact on our commitments.”

The Green Energy For Red States It is also unlikely that the climate-change denying administration will do anything to slow the growth of wind. Unlike solar power, which is most strongly associated with progressive states like California (the leader in solar with more than 13,000 MW of installed capacity; Arizona is next, with more than 2,300 MW), “wind is huge in states like Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma, where the environmental element is not as promoted,” Comello says. Texas, in fact, is the undisputed leader in wind energy in America, with around three times the generating capacity of any other state and is home to nearly a quarter of the industry’s 100,000 jobs. In 2016, Texas became the first state to pass 20,000 MW of capacity (on especially windy days, that nets out to 40% of the state’s total electricity); another 5,401 MW are in development. Given that Trump’s pick for energy secretary, Rick Perry, was once the governor of this state that benefits so irrefutably from wind power, it’s unlikely that he would advocate for any rollbacks in development. Another of wind’s most outspoken advocates also comes from the conservative camp: Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. Trailing only Texas in terms of generation capacity, Iowa leads the nation in terms of the percentage of its energy produced by wind (31%). Grassley, who has served as senator since 1981, oversaw a 1983 state law requiring investor-owned utilities to purchase 105 MW of power from wind. In 1992, Grassley wrote the wind power production tax credit (PTC) into law. That policy, which still is in effect today, allows companies that generate wind power to collect 2.3 cents, in the form of taxpayer-generated federal subsidies, per every kWh produced for the first 10 years of the facility’s operation. Last August, Grassley made it clear he would continue to advocate for wind-friendly policies, saying that if Trump wanted to do away with wind as a source of energy “he’ll have to get a bill through Congress, and he’ll do it over my dead body.” The PTC is set to phase out by 2020, but advocacy organizations like the American Wind Energy Association see that as a positive: Because the industry has now scaled large enough to keep costs low without the credit, the disappearance of the PTC will not drastically raise expenses, and the time frame will act as incentive for more projects to get underway. In 2016, the first year of the PTC phasedown, the U.S. installed 8,203 megawatts of new capacity, representing over $14 billion in new investment. A further 10,432 MW of capacity is under construction, and 7,913 MW are in advanced development. These projects will increase wind capacity in the U.S. by 25%, and set the country firmly on the path toward sourcing 10% its electricity from wind by 2020. Why The Time Is Right For Wind Though the fate of Obama’s clean energy goals remains unclear under the Trump administration, the 44th president set a clear benchmark before he left office: 50% renewable by 2025. In 2015, the U.S. sourced just 13.44% from nonpolluting sources. While hydro and biomass supply the bulk of renewables currently, the sustained growth of wind and solar will be crucial to meeting that goal. And because wind’s generation capacity is inherently stronger, that sector, in particular, is poised to be a major contributor. Even if Trump disregards his predecessor’s goals, a handful of states and cities have set ambitious renewable portfolio standards (RPS), to which wind will be crucial.

