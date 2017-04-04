“I Call It Truthful Hyperbole”: The Most Popular Quotes From Trump’s “The Art of the Deal”

In 1987, Donald Trump published The Art of the Deal, a 402-page book outlining his worldview and strategies for making what he was known for at the time: deals.

Looking back now, of course, we know that Trump might not be as good at deals (or business) as he touted in the book. Since its publication, he’s launched and shuttered a number of companies across a variety of industries, including Trump Mortgage, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump magazine, Trump Steaks, luxury travel search engine GoTrump.com, and Trump University. His Atlantic City casinos filed for bankruptcy and closed up shop.

The Art of the Deal, which was co-authored by journalist Tony Schwartz (who now maintains he wrote the majority of the book, a claim Trump has disputed), was a hit. It skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the New York Times best seller list and stayed there for 48 weeks. During his presidential campaign, Trump called the book one of his proudest accomplishments, and also his second-favorite book behind the Bible.

An audiobook version of The Art of the Deal

Today, you can purchase The Art of the Deal in hardcover, paperback, audiobook, and e-book form. The e-book version on Amazon’s Kindle offers an interesting feature: the option to highlight individual passages and view the most-highlighted excerpts, based on other readers’ activity.

We looked at the most-highlighted sections of Trump’s second-favorite book, plumbing them for insights into his presidency. Here they are, in order of popularity:

“The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead. The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have. Leverage is having something the other guy wants. Or better yet, needs. Or best of all, simply can’t do without.”

Is this why Trump appears unfazed by the failure of the GOP’s long-awaited health care bill?

“That experience taught me a few things. One is to listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper. The second is that you’re generally better off sticking with what you know. And the third is that sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.”