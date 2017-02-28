Can That Work Crisis Wait Until Later? Here’s How To Tell

You likely have a clear sense from the first few weeks at a new job what tasks and assignments are designated urgent. You know what’s high priority and how deadlines are handled. Maybe you’ve got long-term projects that you and your manager discuss on a weekly basis.

Is there revenue at stake? Does this make the company look bad externally? Is this problem going to get worse the longer I wait?

You’re a pro at managing your to-do list, and you know what you can leave for the next day, week, or quarter and what absolutely must be completed before you leave the office. You also know the email protocol: You don’t need to check your inbox over the weekend. But you are required to respond to clients during non-business hours.

The only thing you’re not sure about is what happens if there’s a work emergency over the weekend.

Ah, the good ol’ work emergency. What does that even mean? And what do you do about it if it happens outside of the stated office hours? Do you email a colleague? Your boss? CC someone in another department who you think can help or who should at least be in-the-know?

All of the above, of course, depends on the nature of the emergency and your particular workplace. Just as you know your to-do list back and front, you should also have a sense of what can wait until morning—or Monday—and what can’t.

At a previous job, as much as I loathed waking up on Saturday morning and checking my work email, I knew there was no way around it. Our copyedit team worked until late on Friday nights, and I knew if there were any questions on any of my pieces, answering them first thing Saturday was a whole lot better than dealing with fires on Sunday. The expectation at that organization was that we were all on top of email, no matter the hour or day.

Consider a subject line that includes the word “Timely,” “Urgent,” “Important,” or “Please respond.”

If it’s not totally clear to you how your company expects issues to be resolved, use your best judgment—is it a matter that’s stressing you out? Did you discover a glaring error on the report you sent to clients and would rectifying it before the weekend’s over be in everyone’s best interest?