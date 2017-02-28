Their Moment in the Sun

From high unemployment to shifting technologies, members of every generation are handed their own challenges as they endeavor to make their mark on the world. But for those coming of age at the height of the financial crisis, the timing and the circumstances could hardly have been worse. Such was the storm the founders of Sol Systems —a solar financing and development venture whose mission is to promote wide-scale, sustainable energy solutions— had to weather as they worked to launch a successful startup in the most challenging business environment in living memory.

When Yuri Horwitz and George Ashton first broached starting a business, Ashton was working full-time at Fannie Mae. At night, with a newborn at home, he studied for his MBA and found that he loved the idea of running a company. So when Horwitz invited him to launch a startup, Ashton was ready “to pursue something outside of my day job,” he says. “I was excited about the prospect of starting a business of our own.”

That was the spring of 2008, just months before the global financial crisis—the Great Recession—took hold. The collapse of the housing market, the fall of the big banks, the bailout. What seemed like the worst possible time to launch a business looked to Ashton and Horwitz like an opportunity.

“Growing up as an African American in the South, folks are generally risk averse, and with good cause given the history of employment in the South,” says Ashton. “Becoming an entrepreneur is not historically something that many people in my community consider a realistic dream. But I had the great fortune of a strong family, academic opportunity, and being best friends with Yuri. He was also interested in making his own career journey.” Previously, Horwitz had held jobs with the U.S. Geological Survey and the EPA, attended law school, and worked on large-scale wind and solar development. “His conviction and his passion,” says Ashton, “combined with my trust in our abilities and the specter of instability created by the financial crisis—gave me the confidence to pursue the venture.”

Together they created Sol Systems—which soon established itself as a leader in a rapidly growing, $22.8 billion industry. With Horwitz serving as the company’s CEO and Ashton as president, Sol Systems initially focused on financing solar renewable energy credits, a program that incentivized homeowners to use solar power by offering a credit for every megawatt-hour of clean, renewable electricity produced. The company, which has raised more than $10 million in funding, then seized a number of strategic opportunities for growth.

All told, they’ve delivered more than $500 million worth of solar projects for Fortune 500 companies, universities, churches and small businesses. In 2016, they partnered with a $25 billion large-scale wind and solar development company, Sempra Energy. Today, Sol Systems manages more than $600 million in energy assets for utilities and companies from Hawaii to the East End of Long Island.

Thanks to companies like Sol Systems, solar is booming: According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report, the U.S. solar market increased 95 percent from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, a new solar project was installed in the U.S. at the rate of every 84 seconds.

Aerial of Holstein, a 25.7MW solar ground mount in Scotland County, North Carolina. Sol Systems originated, underwrote, and structured this tax equity investment, and manages the solar asset. [Photo: P2 Photography]

Considering their backgrounds, it was almost inevitable that Horwitz and Ashton would develop a business with a social mission at its core. In Sol Systems, the duo created a purpose-driven company built around three pillars of sustainability: environmental protection, social equity and economic prosperity. At its core is a commitment to clean energy as a means to promote a better society and thriving communities.