The One-Page Cheat Sheet To Your Most Productive 90 Days Ever

Dr. Challa wasn’t starving for opportunity, he was drowning in it. He was bright, confident, and empathetic. Not only did he have great bedside manners, but he was also a savvy entrepreneur who’d grown his medical practice to nine locations in five cities.

90 days is the perfect unit of time to make headway on your big-picture goals–and to give them the focus they need.

But Challa’s ballooning options were starting to exceed his abilities to chase them all–not to mention his team’s. In theory, he could open up two more offices, acquire a small dermatology practice, add medical dispensaries to several of his locations, start a medical spa retail location–the list went on. As it grew longer, Challa’s productivity was beginning to slip, and his staff was struggling to keep up with his energy and constant stream of new ideas. The ideas were solid, but their sheer volume outpaced any possibility of implementing them all.

Personal productivity and team productivity are unavoidably linked. And while companies often sit down to draw up quarterly action plans, individuals rarely do. But they should. In fact, 90 days is the perfect unit of time to make headway on your big-picture goals–and to give them the focus they need, so you and your team don’t get too overwhelmed.

Most of the projects that threaten to derail our productivity when we finally start on them have longer timelines than we imagine, making them difficult to break down into daily or weekly actions. But done right, a 90-day sprint is enough to get meaningful units of work done that collectively bring you closer to your long-term goals. And it’s still short enough that you can frequently course-correct anytime things threaten to veer off track.

Here’s an example of the simple, one-page worksheet that can help you manage that balancing act over the next quarter–but you can draw a quick grid on a blank sheet of paper and it works just as well:

Start by choosing a maximum of three “focus areas” for the coming quarter. Of course you’ll still have to take care of your day-to-day work, too, but these focus areas should rise above that–they’re where you think your time, talent, attention, and money are best spent on longer-term objectives during the coming quarter. Your day-to-day tasks will keep you afloat, while your focus areas will propel you ahead.

For instance, you may decide that your focus areas are on increasing your lead flow, improving your sales conversion system, speeding up your collections cycle, or making a specific key hire.