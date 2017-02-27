The Cast Of “Moonlight” Are Also The New Faces Of Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign

WHO: Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Alex Hibbert, and Ashton Sanders.

WHY WE CARE: So, uh, what happened at the Oscars last night during the “Best Picture” award was wild, huh? What’s much less complicated than the wrong winner being announced for the ceremony’s biggest award is the fact that the four male leads of Moonlight are the faces of Calvin Klein’s new campaign. Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali pulls off his 100% cotton crewneck, while the three actors who play the film’s protagonist, Chiron, do so in stages of undress appropriate to their respective ages: grown-man Chiron Trevante Rhodes luxuriates in nothing but a pair of briefs, 21-year-old Ashton Sanders, who plays the teen version, poses for a moody portrait on a sofa, and 12-year-old Alex Hibbert grins in a black tee. It’s a good chance to get used to seeing their faces–both Rhodes and Sanders will be fighting aliens in the near future in Shane Black’s The Predator and Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State, respectively, while Hibbert’s got a bright career ahead of him, if he decides to stick with acting as he grows up. Either way, it’s nice to see the Moonlight cast posing triumphantly in a way that has nothing to do with La La Land.