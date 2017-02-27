Actually, The Opening Monologue From The Weekend’s Other Movie Award Show Was Funnier

WHO: Hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

WHY WE CARE: By the time Jimmy Kimmel took to the podium to deliver the opening monologue from what ended up being the most lit Oscars of all time, he already had his work cut out for him. That’s because the hosts of the weekend’s other movie award show had already covered a lot of comedy bases and hit home runs. No, it wasn’t whoever hosted the Razzies, the hacky opposite-world Oscars that is somehow in its 37th year even though everybody hates it. Kimmel may have come for Trump with knives out, but he mostly spared Mel Gibson any real venom. Not so with Independent Spirit Awards host and real-life friends Kroll and Mulaney. When they kicked off their show on Saturday night, a day ahead of the Oscars, they gave comeback kid Mel Gibson no quarter. “People wondered how long would it take to forgive someone for antisemitic racist hate speech,” Kroll started out asking. “The answer? Eight years.” And that was only the beginning. He and Mulaney went back and forth with the crack comedic timing they’ve honed working on projects like Oh Hello together for years. Beyond Mel Gibson, though, they moved on to other targets with a low-stakes ease that might have hampered how far Kimmel could go at the Oscars. Watch the full video below.