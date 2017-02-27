Walmart’s Oscar Ads Were A Great Idea That Ultimately Flopped

The end of the Oscars provided the biggest WTF moment of the night, perhaps the biggest in awards show history. But prior to that, in advertising circles at least, one of the most WTF moments was whenever another ad from Walmart’s “The Receipt” campaign aired.

It was a great idea. Find three directors, with distinctly different styles, give them the same creative parameters and let them go. The brand and agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York enlisted Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, Quantum of Solace), Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), and the duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Sausage Party), giving them one generic Walmart receipt to base a short film on. As Oscar ad campaigns go, it’s a pretty unique concept with great potential.

But the results were, to be generous, mixed. Not long after they began to air, the WTF tweets began to pop — what was this about? What’s going on? Why aren’t there any women directors? All questions that, as a marketer, you probably want to avoid.

I find this unbelievably unacceptable @walmart. Please don't tell me you could not find a single female director. I don't believe you. https://t.co/yDxkTD0WCk — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) February 27, 2017

Walmart said the company did reach out to women directors but it didn’t work out, mainly due to scheduling. That hiccup–and largely unacceptable–excuse aside, as Oscar ad concepts go the ambition behind this idea was admirable.

Saatchi & Saatchi New York chief creative officer Javier Campopiano says the brief was quite simple: Walmart at the Oscars. “It felt like an amazing opportunity to celebrate the ‘live better’ side of Walmart’s promise, while tapping into the aura of magic and imagination that is so unique to the Oscar’s, which is the main reason why so many families get together to enjoy the event,” says Campopiano. “The challenge was to create a campaign that could connect these two seemingly distant worlds: the everyday lives of our customers and Hollywood movies.”

Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing Kirsten Evans says the idea for using a receipt as the foundation came about from thinking about the brand’s customers, what they’re buying, and what the story is behind their items. “So we took that concept and thought about how a single receipt seen through an artistic lens can tell an infinite number of stories,” says Evans. “We really believe that each receipt tells a story as diverse as the customers who shop us, so we were excited at the creative possibilities.”