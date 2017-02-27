“Moonlight” Takes Best Picture After The Most Bizarre Moment In Oscar History

In quite possibly the most WTF moment in Oscar history, presenter Warren Beatty called out the wrong winner for Best Picture–and it wasn’t until the entire cast and crew of La La Land was on stage accepting their award that it was revealed they actually lost to Moonlight.

Watch: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the biggest #Oscars flub ever. pic.twitter.com/BjBXrX7gi0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Apparently, Beatty received the card that was for Emma Stone’s win for Best Actress in a Leading Role in La La Land earlier in the night.

It’s safe to say that Steve Harvey is finally off the hook for his Miss Universe gaffe: