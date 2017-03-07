As Immigration Enforcement Steps Up, Don’t Show Your Papers Unless You Have To

When passengers stepped off a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York City on February 23, border patrol agents met them at the plane and asked them to show identification before they could leave.

When some of the passengers tweeted about what had happened, people asked the obvious question: Is something like this constitutional?

The short answer is yes–law enforcement can ask you to show ID when you’re getting off a domestic flight, or even when you’re walking down the street. But if they don’t have reasonable suspicion that you’ve broken the law, you’re not required to hand it over.

[Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images]

After the Delta flight incident, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said that they had been searching on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for someone who received a deportation order; when they stopped every passenger, they claimed that it was consensual and voluntary. Apparently, none of the passengers tested this by trying to refuse.

“Theoretically, you’re free to say no,” says Garrett Epps, who teaches constitutional law at the University of Baltimore and wrote an article in the Atlantic about the case. “They don’t have to tell you that you’re free to say no.” But, as Epps wrote in the Atlantic, according to Supreme Court case law, even if people respond to the request by handing over their papers, the fact that they do so without being told that they can say no doesn’t make it “consensual.”

“The only thing that was surprising about that action was that it was to people who have enough money to ride an airplane, as opposed to happening in the south side of Los Angeles.”

While the experience may have been a first for many passengers, something similar happens more often than most people realize.

“I think that, on one level, the only thing that was surprising about that action was that it was happening at an airport to people who have enough money to ride an airplane, as opposed to happening in the south side of Los Angeles,” says Bill Stock, an immigration lawyer at Klasko Immigration Law Partners and president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.