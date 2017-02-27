Two Women, One Vision

As moms with years of experience in the personal care industry, launching Fresh Monster —a line of affordable, toxin-free bath products for kids—was a natural career progression for co-founders Jean Sim and Irena Todd. However, as immigrants who were born into very different circumstances, the story of how these two entrepreneurs came together to create a thriving business is remarkable.

Jean Sim was six years old when she left South Korea and moved to the United States with her family in the early 1980s. Her father’s family had escaped the communist regime of North Korea, and her South Korea-born mother didn’t have an opportunity to attend college.

In the US, over a quarter of all entrepreneurs are immigrants—Sim’s parents were a successful embodiment of this statistic. For 33 years they ran a dry cleaning business and were able to provide a better life for their family. “They worked their fingers to the bone when we got to the States to put me and my sister through college,” says Sim, who graduated from the University of Chicago and Harvard Business School. “I saw firsthand how being an entrepreneur was the best possible way to shape my own future, and how much effort it took to succeed.”

After business school, Sim began a career at Unilever, where she oversaw some of the largest hair care brands in the world. It was here where she met Irena Todd, as the pair worked to launch AXE Hair, a product line that would later become a $100 million business.

Todd is an immigrant as well: She came to the U.S. from Croatia, by herself, in her late teens after working as an interpreter for the United Nations in the war-torn former Yugoslavia. Thinking back on coming to the U.S., Todd says, “I had a cousin in L.A. and a green card, so I packed my bags and left. Los Angeles was my introduction to America. Coming from Croatia, it might as well have been Mars.”

Todd put herself through the University of California-Berkeley and graduate school at the University of Michigan, where she earned her MBA in 2007. “From my days as an interpreter,” she says, “I always thought politics was where I was going to end up. I thought that’s the way to change the world. But when I reflected on everything I’d seen and learned, I started thinking that it’s really business that changes the world.”

At Unilever, the pair recognized elemental strengths and similarities in one another, as businesspeople, mothers and immigrants. The two women—ambitious, hardworking, driven—began discussing the pros and cons of starting a business together. “Irena and I knew right away that we had a strong, complementary working relationship,” says Sim.