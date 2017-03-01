Why March Is The Best Time To Apply For A Summer Internship

According to data by LinkedIn , more summer interns are hired in March than any other month of the year.

There were 70,000 U.S. internship listings on the professional networking site in February. If historical trends are any indicator, that number will likely jump above six figures during the month of March.

“It is the dead center of internship season; it is a crucial month,” says Lauren Berger, founder of Internqueen.com and author of two books on interning, including All Work, No Pay and Welcome to the Real World. “If you don’t have those materials ready, sit down this weekend, block out some time, give those materials a facelift, go over your resume and your cover letter, and make sure you’ve got some references ready to go.”

It can feel like a catch-22: Experience is required to get an internship, but an internship is required to gain experience. But Berger says it’s not too late for students to beef up their resumes by signing up for some additional school clubs and committees.

“That’s one of the best ways to get something on your resume,” she says, adding that students should target clubs that are most relevant to the internships they’re applying for. “We’re not too far off from the beginning of spring semester at a lot of universities, a lot of clubs are only two or three meetings in, so you can still try and sign up.”

[Graph: courtesy of LinkedIn]

While those opportunities are still available, they won’t be for long, and soon internship opportunities will begin to disappear as well. In 2016, LinkedIn saw relatively flat internship application rates from June through the New Year before a peak in March that fizzled out again by May.

“Through the data, we know they should be looking for internships in metro areas,” adds LinkedIn’s senior product manager for students, Kylan Nieh. “The top five cities, purely based on the number of internships available, are New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, San Jose, and Santa Monica.”

The professional network’s data also reveals a number of ways students can increase their chances of landing a summer gig through their online profile. For example, LinkedIn profiles who list their location receive 19 times more views, and those who list five or more skills are 27 times more likely to be discovered in searches by recruiters.