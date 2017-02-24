“Indian Winter” Documents The End Of Standing Rock–And The Determination To Fight On

On Thursday, the effort to stave off the pipeline at Standing Rock came to an end with more than 40 arrests and a smattering of burning campsites, small blazes started by holdouts. Impending spring floods and the warnings of the authorities–recently empowered by a decision, backed by President Trump, to let the pipeline continue –had even led the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Dave Archambault II, to urge protesters to leave. By Friday, a remote patch of prairie that had drawn global attention and thousands of supporters was empty of people, a wasteland of months of camping equipment and abandoned cars.

“Indian Winter”: A video by Matt Peterson, Malek Rasamny, and Vanessa Teran

The movement isn’t finished, however. A lawsuit by the tribe could still block the operation of the pipeline across the Missouri River on grounds that it would imperil the reservation’s drinking water. Meanwhile, disinvestment campaigns are afoot: This month, the Seattle City Council voted to not renew its contract with Wells Fargo, which is helping to fund the 1,172-mile project; the city of Davis, California, also decided to withdraw its funds from the bank, and other local governments are being pressed to follow suit.

Whether or not the oil flows, as the filmmakers Matt Peterson, Malek Rasamny, and Vanessa Teran document, some of the “water protectors” who stayed through the frigid winter are determined to extend the energy and the lessons of Standing Rock to a broader civil rights movement. Their film, Indian Winter, mostly shot in late November and early December, shows the rough and waning–but still hopeful–days of an already historic campground.

For the online premiere of the film, the three filmmakers wrote an essay about their experience and what’s next for the moment. Read it below:

The movement of water protectors that has been occupying treaty lands in North Dakota demonstrated that for the Great Sioux Nation–as well as the many native and non-native allies that joined them–struggles for the environment, autonomy, and a new way of life cannot be restricted to reservation boundaries.

Since the summer, territories like the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Morton County, and North Dakota were challenged by the circulation of tens of thousands of people gathering to confront the decimation of their sovereignty and decision-making. These people–as we saw during the weeks we spent at the camps from September to December–came to defend the rights of the water, the rights of the land, and the rights of the seven council fires of the Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota peoples, or Oceti Sakowin.

The eviction this week was not really a defeat: the movement demanded and inspired a shift towards multi-generational thinking about the environment, and the promotion of a native-led perspective to stave off the pipeline and other extractive projects. From the National Guard’s barricades on Highway 1806 to President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the United States-Mexico border, many communities will need to come together to challenge the political and financial agreements and imperatives that seek to limit the circulation of people and their access to territories, resources, and the associated histories and spiritual meanings.