This Is What Caused Uber’s Broken Company Culture

A few days after Fowler’s post, the New York Times reported even more revelations about sexual harassment and sometimes illegal behavior. Uber was described by the Times‘s Mike Isaac as a “Hobbesian environment” where “workers are pitted against one another and where a blind eye is turned to infractions from top performers.”

What exactly Uber is like inside is of course still unclear. But one thing is certain: There is no one problem that leads a company to this point. A broken company culture is the result of a lot of problems. Let’s look at what might have gone wrong.

Company culture crises are often the product of many small failures. Human resources is important in order to keep things in check. Fowler describes how Uber’s HR ultimately failed her. “When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment,” she writes, “they wouldn’t feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to.”

Read More: The Future Of HR And Why Startups Shouldn’t Reject It

Ineffective human resources is one of the most persistent problems that plague all companies, no matter what their size. For Fowler, HR was the only recourse she had to report managers’ wrongdoings. The system that was meant to document and thoroughly investigate the claim chose to (according to Fowler) turn a blind eye in favor of a manager who allegedly produces good results. HR’s failure to provide a safe environment in which employees can report misconduct left Fowler feeling unsupported. In the end, she felt she was left with no recourse but to ignore the harassment or leave. Change is only being brought about now because Fowler went public with her story.

Most tech companies tout their “company values” as a defining element of what makes their company culture unique. Uber has 14 of them, which include such vague statements as “always be hustlin'” and that employees should “be themselves.” These maxims mean nothing at best, and at worst leave what is considered appropriate conduct open to potentially poor personal judgment.

These phrases fail to communicate what top brass believes their company to be. They are empty gestures that widen the gap between executives and employees, as they show a disconnect with what people do every day to keep a company afloat, and how leadership describes their work. This is a common symptom of internal company strife. “It can be really difficult to know, especially at the top, what your culture is,” says Ursula Mead, founder and CEO of HR insights platform InHerSight. It’s even harder to know how it shifts if a leadership team isn’t aware of what’s happening on the front line.