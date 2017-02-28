What I’ve Learned In The First 12 Months After Moving My Startup To Asia

It was a year ago that I moved my company, Bluzelle, to Singapore. We were just two people at the time, and today we’re six. But even though we’re still a small startup, it’s been an exciting 12 months, and we’ve made some surprising strides while adjusting to our new environment. Here’s what I’ve learned from the experience so far.

Even just a few years ago, traveling internationally demanded a lot more forethought: What roaming package do I need? How will I get around? How much money should I take?

I’ve been to over 10 new cities in the past year, and I’ve given maybe five minutes of thought to each visit. As soon as I land I pick up a local SIM card, which is usually cheap. I use Google Maps on my phone to figure out the best way to go. I call an Uber to get me to my meetings. Being on WhatsApp automatically gives you a global ID, so everyone calls each other using that. I’ve rarely used cash.

In fact, on four recent trips to India, I still haven’t gone through the $300 I took with me. And this is in a country that’s overwhelmingly cash-driven. I don’t think I’ve even downloaded a local app.

These upsides are not only just useful for individual entrepreneurs and solo business travelers, but they’re also instrumental if you’re setting up or moving a small startup overseas. In the early stages, you won’t need to contract with an enterprise communication platform or payment solution in order to start doing business. Many of the most fundamental tools you’ll need are already right in your pocket.

In my experience, pretty much all business people in Asia are on WhatsApp or WeChat. And forget email intros–I get way more WhatsApp intros. Meetings are set over messaging apps, and email is only used to send the calendar invite, which is great, because it avoids the tedious email exchange to set up a meeting. And if someone doesn’t reply, you can just IM them to get a response.

“Things will always come up last-minute . . . If you don’t get another three meetings while you’re there, I’ll reimburse all your costs.”

If I did this back in Vancouver where we launched the company originally, the receiver would probably lose their mind over my invasion of their personal space.