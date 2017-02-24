3 Of The Toughest Interview Questions And How To Answer Them

Job interviews can feel a lot like going on blind dates with prospective employers. While there is plenty of advice for how to answer both the most common and the most annoying interview questions , when an interviewer throws a curveball question, even the quickest thinker can get unnerved.

Glassdoor regularly publishes tough questions submitted by users who’ve interviewed at a variety of companies. Now they’ve culled a short list of the most difficult ones based on how users rate them. The list ranges from the highly technical to the just plain unexpected, from questions attempting to draw on the candidate’s knowledge of algebra and geometry, to those trying to discern how well they work with others.

In order to help prepare you if you’re asked questions like these, we asked recruiters to share the best way to answer some of the most challenging ones.

For the position of production technician at Procter & Gamble, the interviewer asked:

If a coworker had an annoying habit, and it hindered your quality of work, how would you resolve it?

How to answer it. “The best answers to questions about how you would behave include examples from your past,” says career coach Phyllis Mufson. So she advises being prepared with anecdotes that illustrate your skills and judgment. Her reply would be: “I’d make a straightforward, business-like request. For example, in the past, I worked with a coworker who played music when we were working on a deadline. I took her aside and asked her to turn it off, saying that the music was making it hard for me to concentrate. She said that music helps her concentrate. Then I asked for her help. What could she do to make it easier for me to focus and work on deadline? Then she offered to wear headphones.”

Jayne Mattson, senior vice president of Keystone Associates, an executive outplacement and career coaching firm, agrees that when you are asked a hypothetical question, it’s best to answer it with a real example. “The more you share a story of how you handled a situation like this one, the more you will convince the interviewer you could handle this type of coworker now or in the future,” she explains.

However, Mattson says, if you can’t think of a specific situation, you would have to give a “this is what I would do versus what I’ve done” answer. “Before you answer, take a breath and pause to really think,” she advises. Then she would say something like: “I take great pride in the quality of my work, so if one of my coworkers prevented me from doing my best, I would use an honest, direct approach with that person. I would ask my coworker to get a cup of coffee and sit down for a moment in a private place. I would listen to what they had to say, and then work out a solution to where both of us can do our work effectively. I would thank them for being so receptive to my feedback, and mention that if there is something that I do that hinders their work, to please let me know.”