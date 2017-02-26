Three Perfectly Legit Alibis For Avoiding Last-Minute Meetings

A coworker sends you an email asking if you’re available for a 2:30 p.m. meeting, and your first thought is: How am I going to get out of this?

You haven’t blocked out that time on your calendar, because technically you aren’t already committed to something else. However, you have a list of things planned for the afternoon, and no, a surprise meeting isn’t on it.

While it’s true people will judge someone who declines every meeting or backs out after agreeing, that’s not what’s happening here.

Before you automatically (though begrudgingly) agree because you don’t think you have a choice, keep this in mind: While it’s true people will judge someone who declines every meeting or backs out after agreeing, that’s not what’s happening here. If your teammate is asking you to join at the very last minute—and you explain why you can’t in a thoughtful manner—odds are he or she will understand.

In other words, it’s possible to say no to a last-minute meeting and still look like a team player. Here’s how.

Yes, there are times when meetings are worthwhile and will help the team meet its goals. However, there are also situations where other projects take priority, and because we’ve all been there, most people get it.

Case in point: I learned that I could stall giving an in-depth reply to an email by sharing that I was under deadline—which was the truth! The people involved could relate and gave me a pass. (They even wished me good luck on my other project!)

The same approach applies when you’d like to decline a meeting on a day you’re swamped. Don’t make up any old excuse. Be honest and say, “Unfortunately, I’m devoting every moment I have to [some task] due in two days. Please keep me posted if there’s any way I can be of help later this week.”