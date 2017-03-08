The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Advertising/Marketing 2017

Facebook, Kenzo, FX Networks, and others are setting the standards for the future of brand creativity.

By Jeff Beer

The aim of any great marketer is to somehow embed a brand into culture. To get beyond the standard interruption—the annoying interloper—that so much advertising has become. In a variety of different ways, each company on this list has created work that isn’t just “good, for an ad” but something that consumers actually want to spend time with. Whether it was 20th Century Fox’s onslaught of clever and crude marketing that helped propel Deadpool into cult status (and break box office records) or INGO Stockholm’s tourism campaign that invited anyone in the world to call a random Swede, they all found ways to get people excited and engaged.

01. FACEBOOK
For launching creative new advertising products for the smartphone

02. KENZO
For putting real art into advertising

03. FX NETWORKS
For building buzz with backward teasers and unknown actors

04. R/GA
For designing work spaces and digital experiences

05. NETSCOUT
For turning a B2B marketing strategy into a buzzy feature film

06. INGO STOCKHOLM
For using technology to give tourism a personal touch

07. DROGA5
For taking risks with new kinds of content

08. WIEDEN+KENNEDY
For seeing unlimited potential in TV commercials

09. 20TH CENTURY FOX
For using fart jokes for movie-marketing magic

10. VENABLES BELL & PARTNERS
For creating brand-defining campaigns for REI, Reebok, and more

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

