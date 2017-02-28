Why This Tech Company Hires People With No Experience

Having years of experience sounds like a resume booster that could put you ahead of others when you’re looking for a job, but the tech platform JumpCrew intentionally recruits people without a sales background to sell its social media marketing services.

Launched in 2016, cofounder David Pachter says his company’s initial inclination was to recruit people with as much experience as possible. “We couldn’t afford to hire many of them, so we decided to get as many experienced people as we could and then blend them with folks who were talented enough to pick it up,” he says.

Surprisingly, the employees who had no experience were outperforming those who had 10 to 15 years of sales experience, says Pachter. “It became a fascination, and we changed our hiring focus to people without experience,” he says. “Then we doubled down on the idea, and doubled our investment in training and development.”

JumpCrew currently has 65 employees and plans to hire at least 400 more over the next few years. Only one of JumpCrew’s top sales people has a degree in social media but no background in sales. The others have degrees in education, music and film, health care, and journalism.

“Of course, there has to be some level of palpable understanding of social media, but they don’t have to be a subject-matter expert,” he says. “We can get them there. They do need to be able to tell stories; storytelling is more impactful than selling.”

Instead of sales experience or training, Pachter looks for people who are collaborative and coachable. Candidates who have been on formal teams, such as college athletes, are at the top of JumpCrew’s recruiting list.

Having an engaging personal social media profile is also an indicator of a good fit. “It’s hard to come into an environment that’s focused on Facebook and Twitter and excel if you aren’t doing a good job of telling your own story,” he says.