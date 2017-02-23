“Enter Sandbox”: Audi Takes Inspiration From Child’s Play For New Campaign

A children’s sandpit provided inspiration for the latest campaign for Audi for which physical installation was combined with Virtual Reality to enable prospective Audi drivers to test-drive the new Audi Q5 on their very own self-made track.

The Sandbox 2.0 is a VR experience devised by Norwegian creative agency POL and digital production house MediaMonks for which users play in a purpose-built sand pit to create a customized track self-shaping tracks and bumps.

The sand is then scanned by a depth-sensing camera from which a VR world is rendered. This involves bombarding the sand with short bursts of infrared light with over 200,000 measure points captured by infrared camera.

Once they have built their own track, users then traverse the landscape they’ve just created using an Audi A5 accompanied by realistic physical bumps and turns and immersive, 3D audio.

“The Sandbox 2.0 is a state of the art toy for kids and adults,” says Tommy Jensen, Marketing Director of Audi Norway.

The ‘Enter Sandbox’ campaign launches in Norway this week with a supporting TV ad. But there are already plans to take the Sandbox 2.0 experience platform into other markets as the campaign rolls out internationally.

See the behind the scenes below.