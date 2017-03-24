A Brighter Urban Life

Around the world, the smart city of the future is rapidly taking shape. Increased connectivity and advanced data analytics have enabled new solutions for mobility, housing, food production, energy systems, more responsive local government services—you name it.

To nurture and drive this breakthrough thinking, MINI is teaming up with FastCo.Works, Fast Company’s custom-content studio, to share the story of URBAN-X, a Brooklyn-based MINI venture accelerator that educates, invests in, and advocates for startups that are shaping the future of cities through technology and design.

Eight startups from around the world are joining the three-month program, along with Greg Lindsay, a longtime Fast Company contributor and the author of the forthcoming book, Engineering Serendipity, embedded as the first URBAN-X “urbanist-in-residence.” They’ll be joined by a team of MINI in-house experts, including engineers and designers from BMW and MINI.

Together, these entrepreneurs are building products and services that will empower public and private-sector leaders to implement meaningful innovation designed for urban living—responsive, scalable, and grounded technology, yet also human-centric.

URBAN-X 02: Our companies

O2-O2 is working to enable those in polluted megacities from Beijing to London to take back the streets; to commute and exercise without fear of pollution. O2-O2 has a unique mask technology solution which uses clean, filtered air to protect the wearer, and provide unparalleled comfort, performance, and fashion.

Buildsense.io offers machine-learning software that analyzes data from a building’s existing HVAC automation system to determine room occupancy in real time—with no need to install new sensors. The platform then adjusts ventilation systems to fit the needs of people inside, saving buildings 10% to 20% on their total energy bill and increasing happiness, health, and productivity for occupants.