Beyond The Hype, Verizon’s 5G Wireless Rollout Is Just A Baby Step

The new 5G service is supposed to be far faster (up to a gigabit per second) than LTE and earlier wireless standards, and more reliable. It’s the technology, we’re told, that will catalyze the development of more and better wireless services for cars, “smart” cities, and all manner of internet of things (IoT) applications.

But 5G, like any new generation of wireless service, comes wrapped in a lot of hype. And that’s how to read Verizon’s announcement today.

This Verizon deployment, for example, will be for fixed wireless only. That is, the 5G radios on the cell towers will beam the new service to modems sitting on desktops in 400 to 500 households and businesses. 5G smartphones and other mobile devices don’t really exist yet, and by the looks of things they aren’t exactly rushing to the marketplace.

[Photo courtesy of Verizon]

It’s likely that 5G service will be largely confined to stationary use for a few years to come, one industry analyst told me. In that form, 5G will be a wireless replacement for cable and fiber optic service. Fiber service is fast, but the networks are costly to build–lots of digging of trenches is required–and most service providers have backed off broad rollout of such service.

Verizon says it hopes to get some 5G deployment experience from the 11-market trial that will be useful once 5G networks are ready for smartphones and other on-the-go gadgets. “The information we collect during this trial will correlate to mobile use going forward,” a spokesman told me.

Most large U.S. carriers, including Verizon archrival AT&T, are working on 5G technology trials of their own. Verizon’s announcement confirms that this trend is continuing.