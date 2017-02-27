Walmart Is Still Drastically Cutting Its Emissions, No Matter What Trump Does

Four days before the presidential election, Walmart made a major announcement: Along with other sustainability goals, it would cut its climate emissions in line with what science says is necessary to stay under two degrees of warming.

That’s also the goal of the Paris climate deal, in which 192 countries agreed to reduce emissions enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Now, as the Trump administration rolls back climate policies, companies like Walmart are a key part of making that goal still theoretically achievable.

Using a combination of energy-efficiency measures and renewable energy, Walmart plans to reduce emissions 18% from 2015 levels by 2025. It will also work with suppliers to cut one gigaton of supply-chain emissions by 2030.

Other major corporations, such as General Mills, have made similar commitments under the Science Based Targets Initiative, a program run by CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and WWF that helps companies set targets. Walmart was the first retailer to have its pledges approved by the group.

For businesses, it’s a way to address future risk.

“The thinking goes something like this: The world is changing–we will have to spend money addressing and dealing with those changes whether we like it or not, whether we are committed to climate action or not,” Eric Olson, senior vice president of BSR, a nonprofit that advises Walmart and other companies, tells Co.Exist. “Things are happening. Under those circumstances, it’s our job to figure out what we can do that creates as much value for our organization as possible, while doing the things that need to be done.”

The bigger the goal, the more likely that others will follow, helping reduce risk more. “They said going big and bold on our climate goals is going to be less risky and less expensive than going incremental,” he says. “Which sounds counterintuitive, but the simple rationale is that if we set the bar high enough, if we go big enough and bold enough, we’re then going to inspire people to do what we’re doing with their resources–human, technical, and financial. That’s the Walmart bet.”