The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Design 2017
Snap, Airbnb, Adobe, and others are the year’s best design-driven companies.
Thirty years ago, designers fought to be seen as more than just decorative artists. Today, they hold leadership positions at some of the world’s top companies. Design is now broadly accepted as a crucial business strategy, and its imprint can be felt in everything from tax software to skin care to cruise ships.
The companies below represent the year’s most ambitious design. Not only have they developed important, thoughtful products, but they’ve also shown how design is crucial to the bottom line.
01. SNAP
For creating a glasses-camera people want to wear
02. AIRBNB
For putting new experiences at our fingertips
03. ADOBE
For using the cloud to create software that’s endlessly adaptable
04. INTUIT
For making tax preparation a friendly experience—really!
05. CARNIVAL CORPORATION
For bringing high-tech wearables to the high seas
06. L’ORÉAL
For pioneering the use of stretchable electronics in the skin-care industry
07. AMMUNITION
For creating uncompromising work for unconventional clients
08. FROG
For providing design work to startups—then funding them
09. WORK & CO
For building next-gen products that shape companies’ strategies
10. DYSON
For using nuclear technology to create the ultimate hair dryer
