The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Design 2017

Snap, Airbnb, Adobe, and others are the year’s best design-driven companies.

Details from the Frog Office. Photo: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company
By Fast Company Staff

Thirty years ago, designers fought to be seen as more than just decorative artists. Today, they hold leadership positions at some of the world’s top companies. Design is now broadly accepted as a crucial business strategy, and its imprint can be felt in everything from tax software to skin care to cruise ships.

The companies below represent the year’s most ambitious design. Not only have they developed important, thoughtful products, but they’ve also shown how design is crucial to the bottom line.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. SNAP
For creating a glasses-camera people want to wear

02. AIRBNB
For putting new experiences at our fingertips

03. ADOBE
For using the cloud to create software that’s endlessly adaptable

04. INTUIT
For making tax preparation a friendly experience—really!

05. CARNIVAL CORPORATION
For bringing high-tech wearables to the high seas

06. L’ORÉAL
For pioneering the use of stretchable electronics in the skin-care industry

07. AMMUNITION
For creating uncompromising work for unconventional clients

08. FROG
For providing design work to startups—then funding them

09. WORK & CO
For building next-gen products that shape companies’ strategies

10. DYSON
For using nuclear technology to create the ultimate hair dryer

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

