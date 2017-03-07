The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Design 2017

Thirty years ago, designers fought to be seen as more than just decorative artists. Today, they hold leadership positions at some of the world’s top companies. Design is now broadly accepted as a crucial business strategy, and its imprint can be felt in everything from tax software to skin care to cruise ships.

The companies below represent the year’s most ambitious design. Not only have they developed important, thoughtful products, but they’ve also shown how design is crucial to the bottom line.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. SNAP

For creating a glasses-camera people want to wear

02. AIRBNB

For putting new experiences at our fingertips

03. ADOBE

For using the cloud to create software that’s endlessly adaptable

04. INTUIT

For making tax preparation a friendly experience—really!

05. CARNIVAL CORPORATION

For bringing high-tech wearables to the high seas