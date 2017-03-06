The 10 Most Innovative Companies In VR/AR 2017

Virtual reality has been around for decades, but 2016 was the year millions of consumers got their hands on the technology for the very first time. Though the headsets are still bulky and ugly, they’re giving people breathtakingly immersive digital experiences. At the same time, thanks to Pokémon Go, there’s never been more focus on augmented reality, and Snap is taking that technology from smartphones to sunglasses. Get ready for both VR and AR to take off in 2017 like never before.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. SNAP

For giving users control of their own augmented reality

02. GOOGLE

For using VR to measure your living room

03. FACEBOOK

For gathering IRL friends in VR

04. NVIDIA

For providing the power to process VR

05. NIANTIC

For introducing Pikachu to the real world