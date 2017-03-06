advertisement
The 10 Most Innovative Companies In VR/AR 2017

Spectacles by Snap Inc. [Photo: courtesy of Snap] [Photo: courtesy of Snap]
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Virtual reality has been around for decades, but 2016 was the year millions of consumers got their hands on the technology for the very first time. Though the headsets are still bulky and ugly, they’re giving people breathtakingly immersive digital experiences. At the same time, thanks to Pokémon Go, there’s never been more focus on augmented reality, and Snap is taking that technology from smartphones to sunglasses. Get ready for both VR and AR to take off in 2017 like never before.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. SNAP
For giving users control of their own augmented reality

02. GOOGLE
For using VR to measure your living room

03. FACEBOOK
For gathering IRL friends in VR

04. NVIDIA
For providing the power to process VR

05. NIANTIC
For introducing Pikachu to the real world

06. HTC
For developing the industry-leading VR system

07. SONY
For baking VR into PlayStation

08. WEVR
For giving A-list directors VR cameras

09. NEXTVR
For enveloping viewers in live events

10. OSTERHOUT DESIGN GROUP
For using smart glasses to augment industrial work

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

