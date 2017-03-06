The 10 Most Innovative Companies In VR/AR 2017

Snap, Google, HTC, and others are making virtual reality mainstream and more immersive than ever.

Spectacles by Snap Inc. [Photo: courtesy of Snap]
By Daniel Terdiman

Virtual reality has been around for decades, but 2016 was the year millions of consumers got their hands on the technology for the very first time. Though the headsets are still bulky and ugly, they’re giving people breathtakingly immersive digital experiences. At the same time, thanks to Pokémon Go, there’s never been more focus on augmented reality, and Snap is taking that technology from smartphones to sunglasses. Get ready for both VR and AR to take off in 2017 like never before.

01. Snap

For giving users control of their own augmented reality

02. Google

For using VR to measure your living room

03. Facebook

For gathering IRL friends in VR

04. Nvidia

For providing the power to process VR

05. Niantic

For introducing Pikachu to the real world

06. HTC

For developing the industry-leading VR system

07. Sony

For baking VR into PlayStation

08. Wevr

For giving A-list directors VR cameras

09. NextVR

For enveloping viewers in live events

10. Osterhout Design Group

For using smart glasses to augment industrial work

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

About the author

Daniel Terdiman is a San Francisco-based technology journalist with nearly 20 years of experience.A veteran of CNET and VentureBeat, Daniel has also written for Wired, The New York Times, Time, and many other publications.

