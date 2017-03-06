- 1 minute Read
- most innovative companies
The 10 Most Innovative Companies In VR/AR 2017
Snap, Google, HTC, and others are making virtual reality mainstream and more immersive than ever.
Virtual reality has been around for decades, but 2016 was the year millions of consumers got their hands on the technology for the very first time. Though the headsets are still bulky and ugly, they’re giving people breathtakingly immersive digital experiences. At the same time, thanks to Pokémon Go, there’s never been more focus on augmented reality, and Snap is taking that technology from smartphones to sunglasses. Get ready for both VR and AR to take off in 2017 like never before.
01. Snap
For giving users control of their own augmented reality
02. Google
For using VR to measure your living room
03. Facebook
For gathering IRL friends in VR
04. Nvidia
For providing the power to process VR
05. Niantic
For introducing Pikachu to the real world
06. HTC
For developing the industry-leading VR system
07. Sony
For baking VR into PlayStation
08. Wevr
For giving A-list directors VR cameras
09. NextVR
For enveloping viewers in live events
10. Osterhout Design Group
For using smart glasses to augment industrial work
This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.