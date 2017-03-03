The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Music 2017

Spotify, Bandcamp, and others are rewiring the music industry.

Beyoncé - Hold Up[Photo: courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment]
By John Paul Titlow

The music industry continues to evolve at breakneck speed, as startups, legacy brands, and artists alike look for business models that will succeed in the streaming era. Even as streaming music shoots past the 100 million paying subscriber mark—a milestone led by Spotify and its brilliant blend of machine and human curation—many people are still happy to buy music, as Bandcamp‘s growth and profitability show, and startups like ReplyYes are finding new ways to sell vinyl to fans.

While superstars like Drake and Beyoncé had a blockbuster year in 2016, thanks to innovative album release strategies crafted for the streaming age, most artists are waiting for the economics of streaming music to pay off for them. In the meantime, Kobalt is using technology to track down unpaid royalties, and Songkick aims to bolster touring revenue for musicians with personalized concert listings data. If nothing else, fans can keep up with their favorite musicians on Instagram, which is quickly becoming an indispensable tool for artists.

01. Spotify

For using data to find the right tunes

02. Parkwood Entertainment

For making Lemonade out of a fractured landscape

03. Bandcamp

For defying the death of downloads

04. OVO Sound

For making Drake an early winner of the streaming wars

05. Songkick

For personalizing concert listings

06. Kobalt

For sniffing out artists’ royalties across the web

07. Instagram

For becoming BFFs with pop stars

08. Atlantic Records

For racking up the gold (and platinum)

09. Moog Music

For finding digital relevance for analog synths

10. ReplyYes

For using chatbots to sell vinyl records

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

