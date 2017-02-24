Melanie Lynskey Could Have Been Just The Wacky Sitcom Neighbor. She Chose Otherwise.

In her new movie, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Melanie Lynskey plays a woman named Ruth who not is just having a bad day, but a bad adulthood. “Everyone is an asshole,” she says. The only thing that perks her up from her nihilistic mood is searching for the people who robbed her modest house when the cops won’t help.

“I feel like in any part, it’s something I relate to and I know it’s within me somewhere. I generally try to be more positive and more hopeful, but there’s definitely a part of me that does feel worried for humanity at times,” she tells Co.Create, “especially recently in all this horrific stuff that has been coming up. It’s easy enough for me to tap into this feeling of, ‘Why are people so selfish? Why is all anyone is interested in is taking for themselves and not giving or being kind, or thinking what’s coming behind them?'”

The New Zealand native has done so well with these roles that many people have forgotten that she was in one of the most popular sitcoms of the aughts, Chuck Lorre’s Two and a Half Men. In the CBS multicam, she played Rose, the highly intelligent and manipulative neighbor of Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) who stalks him after they have a one-night stand and may or may not have been responsible for his death.

But early in the show’s run, both Lynskey and Lorre had the foresight to know she wouldn’t have been happy with the 22-episode grind.

“I was a guest for the pilot. Then, they decided they wanted to make the character part of the show,” she says. “I had never done a TV show before. At the time, I had been doing supporting parts in movies. I wasn’t super excited about where that was going, although I had just done a movie that I really, really loved. I had never made money, and it wasn’t like a huge amount of money because it was my first TV show, but I said, ‘It sounds nice to have some stability.'”

Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey

But after the first season ended in 2004, she wanted something different. “I had a long conversation with Chuck Lorre at the end of the year where I said I feel like I’m just like the wacky neighbor, and that’s not something I want to do. I love this character. She’s really weird, she’s really funny, but I’m feeling a really stuck.” When he told her that season two would reveal more of Rose’s story, she stuck around. But she still had concerns that she might get typecast, so they had another conversation after that season.

“I went back to him again and said, ‘I can’t have this be my whole life,’ because it is a big time commitment. I think you have two or three months free a year when you can fit a movie in there, but I was passing on other opportunities that had come up. After just two seasons, he let me change my whole contract, so that I could come and go. For the last nine years of the show, I was able to build a career. Some years, I’d do four episodes, and some years, I’d do eight episodes. It enabled me to live. It enabled me to do independent movies and be able to afford to make those choices. I really owe it to Chuck Lorre that I have the independent movie career that I have.”