I Had Career Experts Make Over My Crappy Cover Letter

When I was a couple years into my career and trying to leave my first job out of college (starting salary: $28,000), I sent around many truly horrendous cover letters. Recently, I discovered one languishing at the bottom of my “sent” folder, where it very much belongs. When I clicked the attachment, I was greeted with a hefty 482-word missive that now makes me shudder, and the hiring manager who never called me in for an interview probably had the same response.

To be fair to my 24-year-old self, the cover letters that most recent grads write are often doomed to terribleness. If mine is any proof, spinning your paltry work experience into a halfway compelling narrative about your competence is actually pretty hard. So I asked a few career experts to give my sad cover letter a retroactive makeover, to see if there were any lessons to be learned in the process.

I thought I could spot my cover letter’s main failings–it’s overly long, way too formal, and pretentious as all hell (don’t worry, you’ll see it in full in a moment)–but Dana Leavy-Detrick, chief creative scribe at Brooklyn Resume Studio, and Katy Martin, career developer at Dev Bootcamp Chicago, uncovered quite a few more issues.

“The document ultimately struck me as verbose and methodical,” says Martin. Leavy-Detrick agreed. After all those words, she said, she still had “a difficult time picturing who this candidate is, and seeing a unique profile that really grabs my attention.” In other words, I had no personality.

“Cover letters are intended to show you off and really captivate the reader,” Martin adds. “I know one candidate who got a job offer because the cover letter was a playwright-style script of the candidate and an interviewer talking.” I worry something like that might’ve come off as hokey had I tried it, but point taken. (Incidentally, I once rewrote my brother’s resume for him in Chaucerian verse, but that’s another story.) “Be quirky and professional at the same time,” she advises.

Leavy-Detrick suggests that every job applicant embrace an element of storytelling. “The best ones create a unique and compelling narrative around the candidate, and their personal brand shines through.” You can do that no matter what level of experience you have, she says. “Companies don’t just hire on requirements and qualifications–they also make hiring decisions based on culture fit and potential, and neither of those comes through in this letter.”

Both experts also said my cover letter lacks confidence and impact; it starts flat and ends weak. Martin suggests leaving out salary expectations, which I mention toward the bottom, since it risks selling yourself short–you want them to finish thinking about your value, not what you’ll cost. I suspect I only included it because I was asked to, but I could have ignored that instruction.