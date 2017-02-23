10 Interview Questions To Determine If A Company Is As Inclusive As It Claims

Ask any company whether they’re diverse and inclusive, and they’re probably going to tell you “yes.” After all, not many hiring managers would want to admit that they have trouble recruiting or retaining members of diverse backgrounds. If you take that answer at face value, you run the risk of joining a company that talks a big game, but ultimately fails to take action. And in a worst-case scenario, this results in anyone from a non-traditional background feeling isolated and uncomfortable at work.

But you don’t have to wait until you’ve accepted a position to figure out whether or not a company walks the walk when it comes to sexual preference, race, religion or gender. The interview process is an opportunity not only for a company to get to know you, but for you to get to know the company–and there are a number of questions you can ask that will help shed light on their commitment to equality and inclusion.

So, what exactly should you ask? We asked a few HR and recruiting experts to weigh in.

“This question typically highlights many things, including diversity, and provides a glimpse into their culture and helps the candidate get a better feel for whether their values match the company,” says Lee-Anne Farley, Global HR operations leader at Glassdoor. While this is admittedly a less direct question, it makes it more likely that you’ll get a straight answer about whether or not they value diversity. Because what an interviewer does or doesn’t say can speak volumes.

“Every organization should have an idea of their business case for diversity and inclusion and should also be able to articulate that,” says Sara Taylor, president and founder of deepSEE Consulting. If they don’t have a stated business case, Taylor says, ask if they have any knowledge of how diversity has contributed to the bottom line. Companies that are aware of the concrete benefits diversity provides are much more likely to promote it.

“While diversity does positively impact the bottom line, inclusion is just as important,” Taylor says. “Organizations that are actively creating inclusion strategies have assessed their organization to know both their inclusion strengths and challenges. They’ve also created plans to address those challenges with best-practice programming.”

Diversity stats will give you a clear picture of where the company you’re applying to stands, and “most organizations have this data readily available and are clear about certain roles, departments or levels that are lacking,” Taylor says. The best companies will also have “talent development programs that ensure an internal pipeline of great talent”–after all, you want to make sure you have room to move upward at your company.