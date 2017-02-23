How To Channel Your Rage Into Something Constructive At Work

With career pressure, relationships, and even the future of the country causing stress, there’s likely a lot of people with frazzled nerves in your workplace. And when people are feeling stressed or overwhelmed, it’s easier for anger to take hold.

Many people struggle with anger because it’s an emotion “we’re not supposed to feel,” says Stacy Tye-Williams, an assistant professor of communication studies at Iowa State University. “We’re supposed to tamp that down, but then it builds and builds until we blow our top,” she says.

In most situations, the fallout from flying off the handle at work can range from a damaged reputation to a serious meeting with HR. But anger can also be empowering and provide a catalyst for change. It signals that you care about and have a commitment to your work. “People who constructively express anger have a stronger sense of control than fearful people,” says Loretta Malandro, PhD, CEO of management consulting firm Malandro Consulting Group.

To make your anger work for you the next time someone makes you see red, try this anger action plan instead.

You may be passionate about your work, but remember that workplace dynamics often aren’t personal, says career coach Carlotta Zimmerman. An interaction might feel like a slight, but it’s often more about a decision-making or work process that may have nothing to do with you, she says. “Work is about the roles you play in furthering the mission of the company,” she says.

So do your best to shed the feeling of being slighted personally. If someone blew off a meeting with you, it’s likely because of a busy schedule, rather than not valuing your time. If your boss just dumped a new assignment on you, perhaps they don’t realize you’re already putting in long hours on another project. When you can look at an issue that way, it can be easier to solve, she says.

Malandro says it’s important to understand the difference between “soft” and “hard” emotions. Hard emotions like anger, resentment, and frustration are easier to express because they are more “socially acceptable” than “soft” emotions like sadness, disappointment, or guilt, which can show vulnerability. “As a result, hard emotions are often a decoy for the real issue: an underlying soft emotion that is not being expressed,” she says.