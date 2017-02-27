You Rang? I Called Hotel Room Service—And Got A Robot

It’s midnight. I’m on a business trip in Cupertino, California and after sending off a few final emails, I change into my pajamas, and then it hits me: I’ve forgotten my toothbrush.

This is not the first time I’ve done this and most of the time, when I do, I swing by the front desk and grab one. But when it’s really late and I’m in my pajamas, I’m a little less inclined to head downstairs to model my choice in sleepwear for the folks still at the hotel bar.

So I call the Aloft Hotel’s front desk for room service, and a few minutes later open my door to get my toothbrush from Botlr, the hotel’s robotic butler.

Botlr, who has been on staff since 2014 and looks a tiny bit like a rolling trash can, works 24/7 delivering everything from extra towels to snacks and drinks. When a guest calls the front desk, the attendant places the requested item inside of the head of the bellhop on wheels, programs in the room number, and off it goes.

And Botlr knows its way around. It even takes the elevator on its own. A phone call to the guest is made when Botlr arrives at your door.

There’s pretty much only one reason one might find themselves in Cupertino: Apple. The Aloft across from Apple’s campus. The tech giant has building upon building located off De Anza Boulevard in which engineers and designers are creating the next generation of iPhones, iPads, and laptops. In many ways, it makes sense that the first robotic butler works here.

Before Botlr, my toothbrush request would have required the front desk attendant to leave his post and take the elevator up to my room. That’s not a big deal on a slow night, but if another guest also needed assistance, having a robotic butler to give a helping hand can be a big help.