How I’ve Learned To Hire Remote Employees (And Not Regret It Later)

It’s getting more common to hear of startups composed of team members who’ve never actually met –in fact, I’m founding one right now. If the future of work is remote, getting there will mean figuring out how to hire people you may never be in the same room with, from countries you’ve never been to.

For me, that challenge is already proving worth the tackling. I don’t pay for an office for anyone–I work out of my home, or from coffee shops or the hotels I’m staying at when I travel, which I can do whenever I like. I don’t need to incentivize employees with in-office perks like games, snacks, or happy hours. By default, I’m able to offer my employees extreme amounts of flex time; since we’re already in different time zones, setting hours wouldn’t make much sense in the first place.

In the “challenges” column, though, I’d add a bunch of communications issues. I’m constantly trying to be proactive about preventing them. There are times when we do schedule calls, but because of the time differences, one team member or another often misses it out of confusion. If someone’s internet connection goes down, they’re usually forced to take a day off if they can’t relocate.

Can the candidate motivate themselves as a remote worker? Are they really going to be as easy to contact as I want them to be? Are they going to burn out?

But these are all day-to-day headaches that come up after someone has joined the company. By far the hardest part is finding great people to work for me to begin with. Here’s how I’ve learned to hire remote employees efficiently and effectively.

I always ask for work samples pretty much right away. I think of this process as a forced “blind” interview. While I might be tempted to judge a candidate from their first impression in person, and the gut feeling they elicit when we talk, when I’m looking for remote candidates all I have to evaluate them with is the quality of their work.

But because I can’t go over their work with them in the same room and gauge their reaction, I also take the precaution of asking for a real-time, remote demo. This helps me prove that they’re submitting their own work, not someone else’s. While it’s rare to find someone who applies for a job with work they obviously can’t replicate, my personal experience has shown that, while rare, it’s a somewhat bigger threat for remote offices.

Yes, it’s still important that you write fair, unbiased job descriptions, just as with any company. Every hiring process benefits from a clear, honest characterization of the role that gives every qualified applicant a fair shot.