Exactly How To Spend The Last Hour Of Your Workday

It’s 4 p.m. and you’re having a hard time focusing. So you stare at your computer and click in and out of lots of tabs. But when you look up, you see it’s only 4:03 p.m. Then, you get a glass of water, which takes all of seven minutes. You’re not feeling inspired to tackle something important, but ducking out early—or sitting at your desk and twiddling your thumbs for 50 minutes—aren’t options either.

advertisement

advertisement

The answer is soft projects. They don’t demand much attention, investment, or effort, but they’ll still get you through that final hour. Sure, this may sound like a dream problem to someone who’s buried in piles of work, but if it’s your reality, it absolutely sucks. If you have a smaller-than-usual workload, or are lacking motivation, the feeling of being trapped at work—with time passing agonizingly slowly—can be especially strong. How can you beat this? The answer is soft projects. They don’t demand much attention, investment, or effort, but they’ll still get you through that final hour of the workday—and help you make some progress on your to-do list. Bonus: They’ll also make you look busy (read: dedicated) to your boss. But since you can’t just reorganize your workspace day after day, here’s a list of what you can do to be productive. As a bonus, we paired each task with a certain day to maximize how much you get out of it. Monday: Organize Your Emails The average person spends more than three hours a day checking work-related email. And I’ll bet that number is even higher on Mondays, when you’ve let your inbox lie dormant all weekend. And while you’re right to stay away from writing tricky messages when your brain is fried, getting your inbox organized doesn’t take a ton of focus, and it can help cut down on wasted time in the long run. Here are easy ways to get started:

advertisement

advertisement

Sometimes people avoid starting something new after a certain time of day because they know they won’t be able to finish it. So cleaning up your desk is a great task for a day when you’re counting down the minutes until Friday and don’t want to do much more than straighten up. It’s as simple as discarding unnecessary papers, filing away anything urgent, washing out your coffee mug, and giving your desk and keyboard a thorough clean. Friday: Make A Schedule For Next Week The most successful people create and adhere to a schedule. Not only will it save you time in the days ahead, it can help you transform a “meh” afternoon into a plan to be productive moving forward. That, in turn, can boost your mood and positively affect your momentum. So, pull a plan together in three simple steps: Make a task list for everything you’d like to accomplish next week. Include everything that’s currently on your radar—big or small. Break any larger projects into smaller, more manageable tasks. Rank everything on your list and assign priorities. Create a realistic timetable for getting everything done. It’s a perfect Friday task, because even you were lacking focus at this week was winding down, you’ll be getting a head start for the week ahead. No matter how optimistic or energetic you are, you’re bound to have off days—and that’s perfectly okay. Forcing yourself to tackle a complex task (assuming there’s no deadline leaving you without a choice) can result in shoddy work and dissatisfaction, so embrace those free hours and do what you can with them. This article originally appeared on The Muse and is reprinted with permission.