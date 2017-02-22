Five Tiny Ways Nanoscience Will Change Our Lives

Russian author Boris Zhitkov wrote the 1931 short story Microhands , in which the narrator creates miniature hands to carry out intricate surgeries. And while that was nearly 90 years ago, the tale illustrates the real fundamentals of the nanoscience researchers are working on today.

Nanoscience is the study of molecules that are one billionth of a meter in size. To put this into perspective, a human hair is between 50,000 and 100,000 nanometers thick. At this tiny size, materials possess properties that lie somewhere between a lump of metal and that of a single atom. This unique environment means they can become very reactive and be used as catalysts.

The ideas behind nanoscience are often easier to understand when considered simply in terms of how a single material’s properties change. But the field is not limited to just that: We are now moving into the realm of health care therapies, and vehicles smaller than a speck of dust. What were once regarded as science fictions are rapidly becoming fact.

In video games like Bioware’s Mass Effect, players are able to heal characters’ injuries with the seemingly miraculous medi-gel. Though it may not give you the unlimited life or epic adventure that a video game can, there is a real-life gel that can similarly stop an arterial bleed in seconds.

“Veti-gel” is made of polysaccharide polymers found in the cell walls of plants which, when applied to wounds, can mimic the structure of the extracellular matrix–the complex web in which cells sit. The gel essentially acts as scaffolding for the matrix to reform, pulling it back together and stopping bleeding without any pressure.

Indeed, wound healing is a key feature of many an action-packed science fiction plot line. Handheld tools have already been created, similar to Star Trek’s dermal regenerator, to heal injuries. On the nano-level, a team has developed gel nanoparticles that target a specific enzyme (FL2), which slows the migration of skin cells to wounds. They hypothesized that reducing the levels of this enzyme would increase rates of wound healing.

However, delivering the molecules of Silencing RNA (SiRNA) needed to slow the enzyme down would normally be difficult, as unprotected chains of RNA quickly degrade within the body. So these SiRNA molecules were placed inside nano-sized gel shells to aid uptake and their transport into cells. Wounds treated this way healed twice as fast as those which were not, while maintaining normal tissue regeneration.