This Will Be Your Next Tattoo: Arabic Words Illustrated As Their Meanings

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Alexandria-based graphic designer Mahmoud Tammam has taken 40 Arabic words and transformed them to match their meanings. The beautifully minimalistic project uses the arches, dots, and curves of the Arabic script to form foxes, whales, coffee pots, and more.

Follow Tammam’s work on Instagram or Behance.

