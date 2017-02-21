Nike Celebrates Pioneering Middle Eastern Women With Bold New Spot

WHAT: Nike Middle East spot aiming to inspire by encouraging women to take part in sports no matter what others might think.

WHO: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

WHY WE CARE: In some parts of the world, Nike’s tagline, “Just Do It” is a lot easier said that done. A new spot, which dropped via Nike Middle East’s Twitter account over the weekend, takes a regional slant on the brand’s recent “Equality” work, by asking the loaded question, “What will they say about you?” The film features four Middle Eastern women who have achieved personal success in competitive and amateur sports, including parkour, fencing, boxing and ice-skating. UAE pop singer Balquees Fathi is also included.

The film shows the kind of questioning and disapproving looks they can receive as they go about their activities. On a supporting webpage each athlete shares their experience of continuing to follow their hearts in the face of criticism and the oft-repeated question from family and friends, “What will they say about you?”