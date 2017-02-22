How To Upgrade Your Social Media Presence For Your Post-College Job Hunt

Your social media presence is a crucial part of your post-college job hunt. In fact, 60% of employers use social networking sites to research job candidates, according to CareerBuilder’s annual social media recruitment survey , and 49% of hiring managers say they’ve found information that caused them to not hire a candidate.

If you’re a new graduate, it’s time to give your social media presence a professional makeover, says Lesley Mitler, cofounder of Early Stage Careers, a career guidance firm that works with recent college graduates.

“[In college] you tend to use social media for fun, but you need to use it to brand yourself,” she says.

Companies want to see someone who lives the words on their resume in everyday life, says Ryan Smolko, associate director of student transition and engagement at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “They’re looking for students to have a genuine interest in their desired profession, and to see them engaging with other professionals and organizations related to that industry,” he says.

College is the time to make these changes, so that you can have a developed, organic, and professional profile when your prospective employers come looking, says Mitler.

Start by creating separate personal and business profiles, with the highest privacy settings applied to your personal account, says Mitler. “Having one account makes it easy to update, but some of the posts might not meet your needs in terms of what you want to communicate to a professional population,” she says.

Be sure to check your privacy settings once a month to make sure everything is appropriate, adds Smolko. “New updates often bring new features to social media platforms that may affect what the public can see,” he says.