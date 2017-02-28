National Geographic’s “Origins” Tackles Evolution With An Existential Twist

After tackling how we think with Brain Games and who we are with Shots of Awe , host Jason Silva is asking how we got here, in National Geographic Channel’s Origins: The Journey of Humankind .

The eight-part series arriving March 6 fuses documentary, scripted storytelling, and cross-discipline expert analysis with psychedelic symphonic videos from Melodysheep and Silva’s freestyle philosophy to trace the pivotal moments in human history that fueled our evolution and enabled modern civilization.

“Origins is a reinvention of how we tell the story of humanity,” says Silva, who also serves as consulting producer. “We’re going to look at all the ‘next big things’ that occurred through our history that transformed us. A lot of people interested in the future are excited about the technological singularity, the next big thing that’ll help us transcend our biology. But they don’t realize we’ve had many singularities in the past.”

Jason Silva

The show developed over 18 months. Musician/videographer John Boswell, a.k.a. Melodysheep, came up with the idea with Asylum Entertainment, the producer of NatGeo’s Breakthough, before tapping Silva—with whom he had collaborated on the video, What Is A God?—as host.

“It was the perfect storm—two guys who came up on the internet as kinetic visual storytellers joining forces with the backing of National Geographic,” says Silva. “John came up with the idea of retelling the story of humankind through his sensibilities and brought me on as a guide. It’s a stunning psychedelic retelling of history—historical vignettes stitched together by my riffing about these ideas on what makes us human and how to transcend our humanity. The symphonies, the visual operas bookend and appear in the middle of the show.

Origins is a historical and philosophical examination of humankind’s journey from primitive existence to today, with a glimpse into what’s next through modernizing advances within the categories of Fire, Medicine, Money, War, Communication, Shelter, Exploration, and Transportation, each tackled by a different episode.

The first, Fire, considers the critical points in history when fire allowed us to create, annihilate, expand and dominate—from the first man-made spark in 12,000 B.C. to the first projected missile by the Jin Dynasty in 1232 A.D., to the Great Fire of London in 1666 that enabled a more modern city to arise from the ashes, to the first rocket.