“I 100% Got To Make The Movie I Wanted To Make”: Jordan Peele Opens Up About “Get Out”

Jordan Peele just pulled off what he considers to be the hardest thing he’s ever done.

The longtime comedian and writer has always had an affinity for horror films, but the thought of writing one, let alone directing, never crossed his mind until meeting with producer Jason Blum (Insidious, Paranormal Activity, The Purge) who not only bankrolled Peele’s directorial debut along with QC Entertainment, but gave Peele total creative control.

“My nerdom, my love of the genre, was paralyzing for a while. I couldn’t imagine putting together something as good as my favorite things. Even if I could, I couldn’t imagine somebody giving me the opportunity to do that, giving me the millions of dollars it takes to make a movie,” Peele says. “But I can confidently say that I 100% got to make the movie I wanted to make.”

Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya (Sicario, Kick-Ass 2, Black Mirror) as Chris, a young black photographer who’s meeting the parents of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams, Girls) for the first time at their home. The weekend starts out with the racially driven micro-aggressions and mildly awkward comments one would expect affluent white people to hurl at a black man. But it’s all just a sheer veil covering something way more horrifically sinister.

Get Out falls in step with some of Peele’s favorite thrillers, including Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives, and The Night of the Living Dead, as a socially conscious horror film. It’s a clear nod to his predecessors, but what Peele accomplishes in Get Out is also something entirely singular. Peele masterfully blends racial tension with humor and bloody gore with cinematic finesses in a way that undoubtedly makes Get Out already a modern classic.

Jordan Peele on the set of Get Out

“A real social thriller is a film that explores the fact that society itself is the monster–a film in which the way human beings interact with one another is the demon in question,” Peele says. “This is a movie where if it’s too dark, it’s almost unwatchable because it’s so uncomfortable. If it’s too funny, it’s doing a disservice to the seriousness of the issue at hand of racism. That tonal balance is probably the reason the genre has been hands-off with the issue of race. So very early on I knew that key to this movie was getting the right balance of tension and release because it’s got to be fun and also poignant.”

Peele was able to find and develop the perfect tone for Get Out by knowing he had complete creative reign over his vision.