How My Entry-Level Job Helped Me Become A Mid-20s Entrepreneur

“You must be an idiot, my order’s all wrong!” The man pounded the countertop as I stood on the other side, forcing a toothy smile.

“I’m so sorry, sir, that must be frustrating for you. We’ll get that fixed for you right away,” I replied. He stared at me for a moment, taken aback, and I watched the anger melt from his face.

A job in customer service is a crash course in empathy and conflict resolution.

A few short years later, I’d no longer be slinging fries at McDonald’s, fighting the occasional urge to throw punches at irate customers. I’d be running my own company. But to my surprise, some of the lessons I picked up as a fast-food server came in handy as a first-time entrepreneur in my mid-20s. In fact, they still do.

In addition to my McDonald’s job, I also bagged groceries and waited tables at the local Thai food joint. They weren’t that glamorous, but each of those jobs taught me that every customer needs to leave feeling better than when they walked in.

Other entrepreneurs I’ve spoken to say the same. Before founding a marketing agency, Megan Driscoll was a greeter at GapKids. “My job was literally to say hello to everyone that walked in the store,” she recalls. But it taught her “the importance of a smile and having every person walk away from my interaction feeling good.” That’s not just a lesson for service roles, Driscoll says. You can’t build a successful business that doesn’t operate by that same principle. “I apply that daily with my clients now.”

Daymond John is an entrepreneur who’s regularly featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, but long before founding FUBU (or, more recently, the coworking space Blueprint + Co), he held almost a dozen part-time jobs, ranging from handing out fliers to working at Red Lobster.

“A part-time job can be essential and will help mold you for a career or entrepreneurship,” says John. “These experiences will help prepare you for the real world.” He wagers that “50% of kids today will retire with a title that doesn’t exist right now. How do you train for something that you don’t know is going to exist?” Jobs might evolve, he suggested, but the basic skills that drive every business forward don’t. And there are loads of ways to develop those–including outside a traditional full-time job.