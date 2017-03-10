Why @RoguePOTUSStaff Is The Most Important Work Of Fiction On The Internet

Let us stipulate that @RoguePOTUSStaff—the rollicking resistance Twitter feed with some 875,000 followers that claims to originate among Trump’s underlings—is fiction. Yes, its authors insist on their web page that they are “White House staffers, working at various levels, operating in secrecy to reveal hidden truths of the Trump administration to the American people.” But @RoguePOTUSStaff is best understood as a work of imagination, a political thriller, akin to House of Cards, Wolf Hall, and Macbeth.

And lord does this thriller make the pulse race. It describes a clique of courtiers called The Unholy Trinity–Priebus, Pence, and Ryan—who are scheming to take out a king gone mad, along with his devious consigliere, Bannon, who is bent on absolute destruction of the realm. To block @RoguePOTUSStaff because its authors probably don’t work in the White House is to deny yourself an intriguing hypothesis and mordant observations about urgent national affairs. To block it is to walk out on a compelling piece of pop art designed to undermine a despot.

The tweets on @RoguePOTUSStaff contain more riffs, pep talks, and speculation than claims to firsthand reporting. Recently, the account tweeted: “This cannot be understated. The president of the United States is a Russian espionage agent.” Many on Twitter, including journalists with verified accounts, were saying the same thing, in so many words. All of the players were acting on the same #TrumpRussia news as it broke. So @RoguePOTUSStaff did not have insider information. But the account sounded its alarm succinctly, powerfully, without reservation. Fourteen thousand people retweeted, “This cannot be understated . . . ” in the first 24 hours.

Just a day earlier, @RoguePOTUSStaff had urged readers, “Do not tire. Do not fatigue. As long as our country is controlled by foreign agents we must continue to #resist and #persist.” The keepers of the account act less as leakers than as moral leaders. Sometimes they sermonize, sometimes they connect dots, sometimes they post lighter fare to boost morale. Mostly they just trade in aperçus, the flash perceptions that Twitter is best for: “At this point POTUS’s wire tap claim feeling akin to a teenage cutter hurting self as revenge for being picked on.”

But to follow @roguePOTUSstaff also requires that you brush up on your fiction-reading skills, which—for many of us—takes some concentration. In 2013, 53% of Americans had not read a single poem, story, or novel in the past year. Maybe one reason Johnny can’t read news—and falls for, repeats, and even acts on hysterical conspiracy gibberish—is that he is unaccustomed to reading fiction that is labeled as fiction. He can’t perform the “willing suspension of disbelief” that the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge argued was the signature operation of reading poems and stories. So the reader doesn’t know when to maintain that skepticism, and he can’t recognize fiction or fantasy when it’s mislabeled.

And @RoguePOTUSStaff is indeed prominently mislabeled. The writers insist they are White House staffers. But if you can put that claim in brackets, it’s clear that in every other way, what you are reading is a thriller, not a newspaper. @RoguePOTUSstaff is dense with fiction’s tells and hallmarks. It has a carefully drawn dramatis personae, stacked with meaningful plot-advancing dialogue. And then there is suspense. Hour after hour, the words and actions of the principals and the supporting cast are relayed in this present-tense narrative, along with heavy interpretation in the second-person plural that makes the action both more more chilling and more anxiously comical. Exquisitely dramatized are also the waxing and waning of the Unholy Trinity’s plan, the danger of it, the promise of it, the futility of it.

Poetry also suffuses the @RoguePOTUSStaff feed. Its epigraph—known in the genre as the “pinned Tweet”—is baldly lyrical, complete with a smattering of Shakespearean iambs:

When well intended patriots disagree/

that’s democracy.

When POTUS says it’s not fact/

until he approves it/

that’s tyranny.

Above all, though, @RoguePOTUSStaff takes pains with its characters. Last month, the account tweeted: “Spicer is already burning out. Been carrying double load, but greatest stressor is having to paint over obvious lies and absurdities.”