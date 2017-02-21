Your Brain Has A “Shuffle” Button–Here’s How To Use It

In the early 1890s, everybody wanted the newest technological marvel. Democratic and affordable, the bicycle could cut people’s commute to work in half and enable them to enjoy the countryside on the weekend. Thousands of bicycle mechanics appeared as if overnight , looking to make bicycles lighter, safer, more comfortable, and easier to pro­duce. They would tinker with ball bearings, rolled steel, differential gears, air-filled tires, and so on.

Many of these enthusiasts would later use what they’d learned in bicycle workshops to create greater transportation breakthroughs. Both of the Wright Brothers were bicycle mechanics. So was a man named Henry Ford, who watched mass production take hold at a time when cyclists began lobbying for better roads to be built. Before long, thanks to him, the modern automobile was ambling down them.

The more raw material you give your brain, the more connections it can make. It works a little like hitting “shuffle” on a playlist–the more songs you load it up with, the more surprised you’ll be by the one that comes on next, which may lead you to think differently about both. Perhaps you’ll get an idea for a totally different type of playlist, get inspired to write a song yourself, or even begin to think of music differently as a whole.

The human brain thrives on a wide range of ideas and experiences, especially those it isn’t expecting to encounter. In order to hit upon something really exciting, it first needs to wander, meander, shuffle about. Here’s how to help it.

When farmers sow seeds, they don’t know which will germinate, which won’t, and how many of those that do germinate will actually bear fruit. It’s nearly impossible to ensure a 100% germination rate. So what do they do? They sow more than they need.

Cognitively speaking, you should, too. Just fill your garden. Or if you prefer the earlier metaphor, add more songs to your playlist than you can possibly listen to in one sitting. That means doing your standard research–to get a handle on the underlying principles, the schools of thought, the ways things have been done or attempted, and succeeded or failed–but it also means looking much further afield, and not knowing what you’ll find.

Read books adjacent to your area of inter­est. If you’re a scientist, try some science fiction to expand your imagination–or brush up on the history of philosophy, as a way to see the different modes of thought that held people in check. You might discover something about the limits of your own thinking. If you’re a manager, read how the Mongols or the Romans structured their armies, and how they built common cause among soldiers from wildly different cultures.